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    Scrubber dryers BD 50/70 R Classic *KAP | Kärcher

    Kärcher ride-on floor scrubber with grey body, black seat, steering wheel, and visible brush underneath.

    Scrubber dryers

    BD 50/70 R Classic *KAP

    This device requires instruction

    Order number: 1.161-076.0

    • Compact, narrow design and very manoeuvrable
    • Extremely easy and intuitive operation
    • Disc brush engineering (one disc)
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