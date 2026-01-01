Scrubber dryers BD 50/70 R Classic *KAP | Kärcher

The extreme ease of use through specially colour-coded control elements is one of the outstanding features of our battery powered BD 50/70 R Classic ride-on scrubber drier. Its compact, narrow construction style facilitates handling and transport and ensures a high degree of manoeuvrability and agility. This makes the machine from the 70-litre class a real alternative to walk-behind machines. Practical details such as the Home Base, which facilitates the transport of manual cleaning equipment using hooks, or the likewise optionally available bin bag holder and a pre-sweep mop complete the concept. Please note that batteries and charger must be ordered separately.

Easy operation Self-explanatory symbols and clear control panel. Brief familiarisation phases. Simple, yellow colour-coded control elements make the machine easy to use. Disc brush engineering Robust construction style with integrated disc brush head. High area performance thanks to large working width. Brush replacement via pedal ejection. Compact, slim design Extremely manoeuvrable machine. Clear view of surfaces to be cleaned. Easy to transport. Optional accessories: pre-sweep mop Picks up dry dirt, thus supporting the cleaning process. Helps prevent blockage of the suction channel.