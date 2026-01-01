Scrubber dryers BD 50/70 R Classic *KAP | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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Many payment options
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Scrubber dryers
This device requires instruction
Order number: 1.161-076.0
Drive type
Battery
Traction drive
traction motor
Working width, brushes (mm)
510
Working width, vacuuming (mm)
900
Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
70 70
Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
2805
Practical area performance (m²/h)
1964
Battery run time (h)
3
Driving speed (km/h)
min. - max. 5.5
Climbing ability (%)
8
Brush speed (rpm)
155
Brush contact pressure (kg)
19.5
aisle turning width (mm)
1650
Water consumption (l/min)
2.3
Sound pressure level (dB(A))
min. 66
Permissible total weight (kg)
345
Weight without accessories (kg)
112
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
1310 x 590 x 1060
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Application areas