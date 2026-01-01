Scrubber dryers BD 70/75 W Classic Bp | Kärcher

Simple concept, easy to use, easy maintenance: Our battery powered BD 70/75 W Classic Bp push scrubber drier is extremely user friendly and delivers great cleaning performance thanks to its dual-disk brush head with adjustable brush contact pressure and aluminium squeegee. The robust, extremely compact machine is also highly manoeuvrable and versatile. Its 75 litres of tank volume also effortlessly ensure long runtimes.

The brush head and squeegee are made from long-lasting aluminium Robust machine concept for tough working conditions with low failure rates. Also developed for applications in harsh conditions. Extremely simple operating concept All machine functions can be operated using switches, buttons and knobs. Colour-coded controls for easy operation and short teach-in times. Compact and robust design Highly versatile, easy to manoeuvre machine that provides a good overview. Reduces the risk of damaging the machine or equipment. Brush contact pressure can be adjusted as needed Contact pressure can be increased from 30 to 50 kg as needed. Lower contact pressure when there is only a little dirt or if the floor is delicate. High contact pressure for stubborn dirt or coating removal.