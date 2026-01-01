Scrubber dryers BD 90/160 R Classic Bp | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Scrubber dryers
This device requires instruction
Order number: 1.246-041.0
Weight without accessories (kg)
370
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
1740 x 970 x 1445
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Read the manual online
Application areas