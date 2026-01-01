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    Scrubber dryers BD 90/160 R Classic Bp | Kärcher

    Kärcher ride-on floor scrubber with steering wheel, seat, and control panel, featuring brushes and wheels for cleaning.

    Scrubber dryers

    BD 90/160 R Classic Bp

    This device requires instruction

    Order number: 1.246-041.0

    • 160 l tanks for fresh/dirty water, 90 cm disc brush head, 6 km/h speed
    • Various batteries, run time of up to 5 h, max. 5400 m²/h
    • Extremely simple to operate, good manoeuvrability
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