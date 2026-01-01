Polishing machine BDP 50/1500 C | Kärcher

The BDP 50/1500 C has impressively compact dimensions and is very easy to manoeuvre thanks to its central auxiliary impeller. With a rotational speed of 1500 rpm, the device delivers brilliant polishing results. Simple control elements guarantee intuitive handling. The rotating guard prevents dust from swirling around. Dust is collected in a 1-litre, recyclable fabric filter bag by the passive suction system. The machine does not drift off course and enables travel in a straight line on a consistent basis, meaning maximum productivity. The adjustable handle guarantees a comfortable working height and can be folded to save on storage space. The trigger prevents the machine from being started up unintentionally – the device stops as soon as the handle is released. The floating pad driver plate automatically adjusts itself to the surface below. It is spring-loaded and guarantees optimum contact pressure. The optional spray-cleaning attachment kit ensures that cleaning agents are only sprayed where they are needed.

Integrated vacuuming system The guard ensures that polishing dust stays under the machine. The dust is collected in the dust container by passive vacuuming to reduce dust impact while polishing. Any dust collected is easy to empty – the filter bag is reusable. Automatic contact pressure The pad drive board is spring-mounted. The contact pressure is automatically regulated for consistent polishing results. The pad maintains optimal surface contact and follows any floor unevenness. High polishing speed 1,500 rpm for perfect polishing results. Integrated running gear Good directional stability – does not break away to the right or left – easy handling. Compact The compact BDP 50/1500 C is extremely manoeuvrable. Motor with belt drive Whisper quiet. Mains operation Long/uninterrupted work intervals – Pad driver plate with centre lock Secure and centred pad fixing. Central wheel For cleaning right up to edges – also forwards.