Polishing machine BDP 50/1500 C | Kärcher

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Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Polishing machine
Order number: 1.291-141.0
Drive type
Mains operation
Brush speed (rpm)
1500
Brush contact pressure (g/cm²)
4
Sound pressure level (dB(A))
56 - 61
Voltage (V)
230
Frequency (Hz)
50
Colour
anthracite
Weight (with accessories) (kg)
35.4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
1215 x 580 x 1115
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information