Single-disc machine BDS 43/150 C Classic with tank | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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Many payment options
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Single-disc machine
Order number: 1.291-247.0
Drive type
Mains operation
Working width, brushes (mm)
430
Working height (mm)
90
Brush speed (rpm)
150
Brush contact pressure (g/cm² / kg)
30 / 43
Sound pressure level (dB(A))
63
Voltage (V)
220 - 240
Frequency (Hz)
50
Colour
anthracite
Weight (with accessories) (kg)
53.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
590 x 410 x 1200
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Manual
Application areas