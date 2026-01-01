2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    Single-disc machine BDS 43/150 C Classic with tank | Kärcher

    Sale
    Kärcher floor polisher with a grey body, red brush, and black handle, standing on two wheels.

    Single-disc machine

    BDS 43/150 C Classic with tank

    Order number: 1.291-247.0

    • Robust and reliable
    • Powerful and versatile
    • Easy operation