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    Bend, NT, DN 35, plastic, clip 2.0 at hose end, cone at accessory end | Kärcher

    Grey curved nozzle attachment for a Kärcher vacuum cleaner, featuring a smooth surface and engraved text.

    Bend, NT, DN 35, plastic, clip 2.0 at hose end, cone at accessory end

    Order number: 2.889-199.0

    DN 35 plastic bend for wet and dry vacuum cleaners. Equipped with a clip 2.0 connection at the hose end and a cone connection at the accessory end.
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