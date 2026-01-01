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    Bend, NT, DN 35, plastic, electrically conductive, clip 2.0 at hose end, cone at accessory end | Kärcher

    Curved black and grey Kärcher vacuum cleaner hose attachment with textured grip.

    Bend, NT, DN 35, plastic, electrically conductive, clip 2.0 at hose end, cone at accessory end

    Order number: 2.889-168.0

    Electrically conductive, ergonomic plastic bend in size DN 35 for wet and dry vacuum cleaners. Equipped with a clip 2.0 connection at the hose end and a cone connection at the accessory end.
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