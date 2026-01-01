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    Bend with air-flow regulator, T, DN 35, plastic, antistatic, clip 2.0 at hose end, cone at accessory end | Kärcher

    Grey Kärcher vacuum cleaner handle with yellow buttons, featuring a textured grip and a curved design.

    Bend with air-flow regulator, T, DN 35, plastic, antistatic, clip 2.0 at hose end, cone at accessory end

    Order number: 2.889-148.0

    Antistatic, ergonomic bends with air-flow regulator in size DN 35 for dry vacuum cleaners. Equipped with a clip 2.0 connection at the hose end and a cone connection at the accessory end.
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