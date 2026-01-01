Bend with air-flow regulator, T/NT, DN 32, plastic, antistatic, clip 1.0 at hose end, cone at accessory end | Kärcher

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Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 4.408-051.0DN 32 antistatic plastic bend with air-flow regulator for dry vacuum cleaners and wet and dry vacuum cleaners. Clip 1.0 connection at hose end, cone connection at accessory end.
Quantity (Piece(s))
1
Standard nominal width ( )
32
Material
Plastic
Version
Antistatic
Connection at the accessory end
Cone
Connection to suction hose¹⁾
Clip 1.0
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
290 x 75 x 50
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com