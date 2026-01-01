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    Bend with air-flow regulator, T/NT, DN 32, plastic, antistatic, clip 1.0 at hose end, cone at accessory end | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher high-pressure cleaner handle with a yellow button, shown on a white background.

    Bend with air-flow regulator, T/NT, DN 32, plastic, antistatic, clip 1.0 at hose end, cone at accessory end

    Order number: 4.408-051.0

    DN 32 antistatic plastic bend with air-flow regulator for dry vacuum cleaners and wet and dry vacuum cleaners. Clip 1.0 connection at hose end, cone connection at accessory end.
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