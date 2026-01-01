Bend with air-flow regulator, T/NT, DN 32, plastic, antistatic, clip 1.0 at hose end, cone at accessory end | Kärcher

Thanks to its antistatic properties, the DN 32 plastic bend reduces the electrostatic charge during vacuuming while the integrated air-flow regulator decreases the sliding forces when cleaning high-pile or very dense textile floor coverings. The bend has a clip 1.0 connection at the hose end and thereby generally ensures compatibility with wet and dry vacuum cleaners manufactured up to 2016. The accessory end also has a cone connection, which can be used to connect the suction tube or suction nozzles.