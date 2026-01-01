Bendable MF Duster Kit MultiLink 60 cm | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 6.999-376.0Flexible, easier to bend feather duster in a set with a 60 cm microfibre cleaning cloth from Kärcher. The duster facilitates the removal of dust from hard-to-reach places.
Programme
ADVANCED
Washing temperature (°C)
90
Washing recommendation (°C)
60
Dryer temperature (°C)
60
Quantity (Piece(s))
1
Weight per product (kg)
0.4
Package weight (kg)
0.4
Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
60 x 55
Dimensions, packaged (mm)
60 x 55 x 15
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Application areas