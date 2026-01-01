Scrubber dryers BR 30/1 C Bp Pack 18/30 | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Scrubber dryers
Order number: 1.783-050.0
Battery platform
18 V battery platform
Drive type
Battery
Traction drive
Advance by brush rotation
Working width, brushes (mm)
300
Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
1 0.7
Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
200
Battery type
Removable lithium-ion battery
Voltage (V)
18
Capacity (Ah)
3
Number of batteries required (Piece(s))
1
Performance per battery charge (m²)
max. 200
Run time per battery charge (min)
max. 60
Battery charging time with quick charger 80% / 100% (min)
39 65
Voltage (power supply for battery charger) (V)
100 - 240
Frequency (power supply for battery charger) (Hz)
50 - 60
Brush speed (rpm)
500 - 650
Brush contact pressure (g/cm²)
40
Water consumption (ml/min)
30
Sound pressure level (dB(A))
max. 55
Rated input power (W)
70
Permissible total weight (kg)
12
Colour
anthracite
Weight without accessories (kg)
6.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
340 x 305 x 1200
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Read the manual online
Manual
Manual
Application areas