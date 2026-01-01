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    Scrubber dryers BR 30/1 C Bp Pack 18/30 | Kärcher

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    Kärcher floor cleaner with grey handle and blue-striped roller brush on white background.

    Scrubber dryers

    BR 30/1 C Bp Pack 18/30

    Order number: 1.783-050.0

    • Battery-powered scrubber dryer, 1/0.7 l tanks for fresh/dirty water, 30 cm working width
    • External battery charger, 6 A fast charger, 18 V/3.0 Ah battery, max. 200 m²/h
    • Microfibre roller brushes