Scrubber dryers BR 30/4 C Bp Pack 36/75 | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Scrubber dryers
Order number: 1.783-228.0
Battery platform
36 V battery platform
Drive type
Battery
Traction drive
Advance by brush rotation
Working width, brushes (mm)
300
Working width, vacuuming (mm)
300
Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
4 4
Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
200
Practical area performance (m²/h)
150
Battery type
Removable lithium-ion battery
Voltage (V)
36
Capacity (Ah)
7.5
Number of batteries required (Piece(s))
1
Run time per battery charge (min)
max. 35
Battery charging time with quick charger 80% / 100% (min)
58 81
Charging current (A)
6
Voltage (power supply for battery charger) (V)
100 - 240
Frequency (power supply for battery charger) (Hz)
50 - 60
Brush speed (rpm)
1270
Brush contact pressure (g/cm²)
100
Water consumption (l/min)
0.3
Sound pressure level (dB(A))
max. 72.4
Rated input power (W)
550
Colour
anthracite
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
365 x 345 x 1162
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com