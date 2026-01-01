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    Scrubber dryers BR 30/4 C Ep | Kärcher

    Kärcher upright floor scrubber with grey body, yellow accents, and a black handle.

    Scrubber dryers

    BR 30/4 C Ep

    Order number: 1.783-220.0

    • Compact scrubber dryer, 4 l tanks for fresh/dirty water, 30 cm working width
    • Corded machine, max. 200 m²/h
    • Red roller brush, straight squeegee
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