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    Scrubber dryers BR 35/12 C Bp Pack Li | Kärcher

    Kärcher floor scrubber with a grey and yellow design, featuring a handle and wheels for mobility.

    Scrubber dryers

    BR 35/12 C Bp Pack Li

    Order number: 1.783-467.0

    • Compact scrubber dryer, 12 l tanks for fresh/dirty water, 35 cm working width
    • On-board charger, 21 Ah lithium-ion battery, max. 1400 m²/h
    • Red roller brush, straight squeegee, Kärcher Equipment Management-compatible
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