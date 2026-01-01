Scrubber dryers BR 40/10 C Ep Adv | Kärcher

This compact scrubber dryer can be used flexibly. Quiet scrubbing and vacuuming are possible in both directions.It has a collapsible push handle and detachable tanks, which can be easily transported with a locked carrying handle. The brushes and suction lips are easily replaced within seconds without the need for any tools.

Powerful and fast Two high-speed rotating roller brushes with high contact pressure. Two suction lip strips pick the water back up – whether going forwards or backwards. The floor can be walked on again immediately. Low clearance height Reaches under furniture effortlessly. The push handle can be folded down in both directions. For very low objects, the tank can also be removed. Easy servicing Easy, tool-free change of brushes and suction lips. Water distribution bar can be easily removed and cleaned when necessary. All electrical components are quickly and easily accessible. Ergonomic handle For more user convenience. With integrated control of water flow and brush. Perfect for carrying and storing.