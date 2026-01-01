Escalator cleaner BR 47/35 Esc Ep | Kärcher

Cleaning with the BR 47/35 ESC is extremely practical when the escalator or moving walkway is running. The machine is placed at the bottom of the escalator. Nozzles spray detergent solution onto the scrubbing brushes, which clean the tread of the moving walkway or escalator. The dirty water is vacuumed up in the same operation. Special pick-up brushes absorb the water and transport it to the suction slits. The shape of the brush head and the brush motor installed in the centre allow you to work right up to the edge on both sides with two roller brushes. This ensures that the escalator is perfectly cleaned right down to the outermost grooves in the tread. A centring glide in the middle of the brush head ensures that the machine can be guided safely. The BR 47/ 35 ESC is suitable for escalators and moving walks from many different manufacturers. The machine can be adjusted to suit different escalator models by replacing the four different guide comb sets, which engage in the tread of the escalator surface and create a seal during suctioning.

Excellent suction power The applied water is reliably sucked back into the machine by the two powerful suction turbines together with four straight suction hoses and matching combs. Prevents water from dripping into the escalator shaft. Suitable for escalators Combs which enter the grooves in the escalator provide the necessary vacuum. Different combs are available to suit different types of escalators. This ensures that the moisture is effectively vacuumed from the escalator. Easy to stand up at the rear of the machine during operation For simple operation. Brush and comb replacement without tools When the tanks are empty, the brushes and combs can be changed without additional tools. Brush head is lowered on escalators Safe handling High quality High-quality components reduce maintenance effort to a minimum No vibrations More comfort Powerful suction turbine For extremely high suction power. The applied water is reliably sucked back into the machine together with four straight suction hoses and matching combs. Short brush head For universal use. Also suitable for cleaning escalators that ascend after 1½ steps.