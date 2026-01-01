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    Bracket squeezer | Kärcher

    White metal handlebar with two protruding ends, shown against a plain white background.

    Bracket squeezer

    Order number: 6.999-255.0

    Metal holder for press. Colour: White. Suitable for Trolley Classic II and IV, as well as Trolley Clean Liner Classic I, II, III and ECO!Clean Liner Press from Kärcher.
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