Carpet cleaner BRC 30/15 C | Kärcher

The BRC 30/15 C is the perfect machine for fibre-deep carpet cleaning of smaller areas. With its floating brush perfect cleaning results can be achieved, also on uneven areas. The BRC 30/15 can also be used flexibly for the intermediate cleaning of carpets with the prespray of I-Capsol cleaning agent or for selective stain removal.

Powerful cleaning performance Roller brush assists with fibre-deep cleaning. Floating roller brush for uniform cleaning performance. Fibres are aligned and ensure a uniform appearance. Compact dimensions Ideal for areas between 200 and 800 m². Easy storage. Easy to transport.