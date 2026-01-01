Carpet cleaner BRC 40/22 C | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Carpet cleaner
Order number: 1.008-062.0
Area performance (deep cleaning / intermediate cleaning iCapsol) (m²/h)
500 / 900
Air flow (l/s)
47
Vacuum (mbar / kPa)
290 / 29
Spray pressure for intermediate cleaning (bar)
3.5
Spray pressure for deep cleaning (bar)
7
Spray rate for intermediate cleaning (l/min)
0.38
Spray rate for deep cleaning (l/min)
2.5
Working width, vacuuming (cm)
48
Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
22 / 19
Turbine capacity (W)
1200
Motor rating of brush motor (W)
400
Weight without accessories (kg)
44.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
50.5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
889 x 470 x 1118
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Read the manual online
Manual
Manual