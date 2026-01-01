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    Carpet cleaner BRC 40/22 C | Kärcher

    Kärcher floor scrubber with a grey and black body, yellow accents, and large wheels, designed for professional cleaning.

    Carpet cleaner

    BRC 40/22 C

    Order number: 1.008-062.0

    • Carpet cleaning machine, 22/19 l tanks for fresh/dirty water, 40 cm working width
    • Corded machine, max. 150 m²/h
    • Carpet cleaning roller
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