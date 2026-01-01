Celebrate Our New Website! Buy any 2 items and enjoy an extra 5% off sitewide. Add any e-Exclusive item for an extra RM20 off. SHOP NOW!

    Brush hard | Kärcher

    Kärcher brush attachment with green bristles and a clear hose connected to a black base.

    Brush hard

    Order number: 6.960-133.0

    Brush with hard bristles for cleaning industry facades and floor coverings and removing coarse dirt. Simple installation on telescopic lances or high-pressure lances from Kärcher.
    Request a offer