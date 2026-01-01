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    Brush medium | Kärcher

    Red-bristled Kärcher broom head with a black plastic base and attached hose connector.

    Brush medium

    Order number: 6.960-134.0

    Optimally cleans facades, roller shutters and textile fabrics: the brush with medium-hard bristles for fast and simple attachment to telescopic lances or high-pressure lances from Kärcher.
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