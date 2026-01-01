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    Brush soft | Kärcher

    Black brush head with blue bristles and attached hose, featuring a brass connector on top.

    Brush soft

    Order number: 6.960-135.0

    For simple installation on telescopic lances or high-pressure lances from Kärcher: brush with soft bristles for deep cleaning of sensitive surfaces such as glass or solar systems.
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