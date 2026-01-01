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    Bucket blue 15 l | Kärcher

    Blue plastic bucket with a grey handle, viewed from the front against a white background.

    Bucket blue 15 l

    Order number: 6.999-173.0

    Blue 15-litre bucket with colour-coded cleaning system.
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