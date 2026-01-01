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    Bucket Carrier Handle blue 15 L | Kärcher

    Grey bucket with a blue handle, shown against a white background.

    Bucket Carrier Handle blue 15 L

    Order number: 9.212-250.0

    Grey bucket with colour coded handle
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