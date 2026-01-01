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    Bucket, yellow, 6 l | Kärcher

    Yellow rectangular bucket with grey handles, isolated on a white background.

    Bucket, yellow, 6 l

    Order number: 6.999-286.0

    Yellow bucket with space-saving carrying handle. Rectangular shape, 6 litre volume. Suitable for all trolleys in the Classic range from Kärcher.
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