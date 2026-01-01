2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    battery-powered vacuum cleaner BVL 3/1 Bp | Kärcher

    Sale
    Kärcher backpack vacuum cleaner with hose and floor nozzle, featuring a black and yellow design.

    battery-powered vacuum cleaner

    BVL 3/1 Bp

    Order number: 1.394-300.0

    • 3-litre container, < 4.5 kg backpack vacuum, robust and durable EPP material
    • 36 V cordless tool, brushless EC motor, eco!efficiency mode
    • Floor nozzle 270 mm, aluminium telescopic suction tube, crevice nozzle, antistatic bend