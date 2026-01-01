battery-powered vacuum cleaner BVL 3/1 Bp | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
battery-powered vacuum cleaner
Order number: 1.394-300.0
Battery platform
36 V battery platform
Container capacity (l)
3
Sound pressure level (dB(A))
65
Air flow (l/s)
35.4
Nominal power (W)
350
Vacuum (mbar / kPa)
189 / 18.9
Standard nominal width ( )
35
Number of batteries required (Piece(s))
1
Performance per battery charge (m²)
approx. 120 approx. 130
Run time per battery charge (min)
max. 52 max. 31 max. 73 max. 41
Charging current (A)
2.5
Colour
black
Weight without accessories (kg)
4.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
5.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
220 x 317 x 450
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Read the manual online
Application areas