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    battery-powered vacuum cleaner BVL 3/1 Bp Pack | Kärcher

    Kärcher backpack vacuum cleaner with a hose and floor nozzle, featuring a black and yellow design.

    battery-powered vacuum cleaner

    BVL 3/1 Bp Pack

    Order number: 1.394-302.0

    • 3-litre container, < 4.5 kg backpack vacuum, robust and durable EPP material
    • 36 V cordless tool, brushless EC motor, eco!efficiency mode
    • Floor nozzle 270 mm, aluminium telescopic suction tube, crevice nozzle, battery, quick charger
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