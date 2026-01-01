battery-powered vacuum cleaner BVL 3/1 Bp Pack | Kärcher

Ultra-lightweight, powerful and battery-powered: It is the first vacuum of its kind to boast a carrying weight on the back of just 4.5 kilograms. This is thanks to the innovative EPP material, which also makes the BVL 3/1 Bp Pack backpack vacuum particularly robust and hard-wearing despite its low weight. Whether for school caretakers, tradesmen and women or for use in private households – the hard work is taken out of spot cleaning and cleaning the stairs: The powerful backpack vacuum cleaner with 3-litre container volume is the perfect solution for cleaning in tight spaces. This is made possible by the powerful Kärcher Battery Power battery providing long running times. The ergonomic carrying frame of the backpack vacuum cleaner takes the strain out of work. Thanks to the practical control panel on the waist strap for controlling all important operating and additional functions, the BVL 3/1 Bp Pack is extremely user-friendly and can be operated effortlessly. Various accessories are included as standard – the powerful Kärcher Battery Power battery, the compatible fast charger and a tear-resistant fleece filter bag. A highly effective HEPA-14 filter is also available as an optional extra.

Ultra-light cordless backpack vacuum Manufactured from extremely light, innovative EPP (expanded polypropylene). Enables ergonomic work. Allows effortless transport. Highly innovative EPP (expanded polypropylene) Especially robust and extremely long-lasting. Ultra-light. Extremely eco-friendly, as it is 100 per cent recyclable. Great ergonomics deuter® carrying frame extremely comfortable even when using for longer periods of work. Control panel on the waist strap enables easy control of all functions. The suction hose can be connected differently for right-handed and left-handed people. brushless EC motor High wear resistance and long lifetime. Allows long periods of use and increases efficiency and productivity. eco!efficiency mode The eco!efficiency mode reduces the energy demand and volume of the machine and increases the battery running time. Complete flexibility within the Kärcher 36 V platform Battery can be quickly changed to other machines as needed. Increases productivity and safety while working.