battery-powered vacuum cleaner BVL 3/1 Bp Pack | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over RM100
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Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
battery-powered vacuum cleaner
Order number: 1.394-302.0
Battery platform
36 V battery platform
Container capacity (l)
3
Sound pressure level (dB(A))
65
Air flow (l/s)
35.4
Nominal power (W)
350
Vacuum (mbar / kPa)
189 / 18.9
Standard nominal width ( )
35
Battery type
Lithium-ion exchangeable battery
Voltage (V)
36
Capacity (Ah)
5
Number of batteries required (Piece(s))
1
Performance per battery charge (m²)
approx. 120 approx. 130
Run time per battery charge (min)
max. 52 max. 31 max. 73 max. 41
Battery charging time with quick charger 80% / 100% (min)
98 138
Charging current (A)
2.5
Voltage (power supply for battery charger) (V)
100 - 240
Frequency (power supply for battery charger) (Hz)
50 - 60
Colour
black
Weight without accessories (kg)
4.9
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
8.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
220 x 317 x 450
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Read the manual online
Product information
Application areas