2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    battery-powered vacuum cleaner BVL 5/1 Bp | Kärcher

    Kärcher backpack vacuum cleaner with a long hose and floor nozzle, featuring a black and yellow design.

    Awards and exclusive range

    IF Design Award 2022
    Green Good Design Award 2022
    Innovation Award 2022

    battery-powered vacuum cleaner

    BVL 5/1 Bp

    Order number: 1.394-274.0

    • 5-litre container, < 4.6 kg backpack vacuum, robust and durable EPP material
    • 36 V cordless tool, brushless EC motor, eco!efficiency mode
    • Floor nozzle 280 mm, telescopic suction tube, crevice nozzle, upholstery nozzle, filter basket
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