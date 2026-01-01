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    CarpetPro Cleaner, quick-drying RM 767 OA | Kärcher

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    Kärcher RM 767 carpet cleaner container with label detailing product information and usage instructions.

    CarpetPro Cleaner, quick-drying RM 767 OA

    Order number: 6.295-198.0

    Liquid, quick-drying deep cleaner for cleaning textile floor coverings, upholstered furniture or car seats. It eliminates unpleasant odours and improves hygiene.