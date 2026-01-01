CarpetPro Cleaner, quick-drying RM 767 OA | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Order number: 6.295-198.0Liquid, quick-drying deep cleaner for cleaning textile floor coverings, upholstered furniture or car seats. It eliminates unpleasant odours and improves hygiene.
Packaging size (l)
10
Packaging unit (Piece(s))
1
pH value
7
Weight (kg)
10.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
10.9
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
230 x 188 x 307
Product
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Safety data sheet
Application areas