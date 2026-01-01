2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    CarpetPro Cleaner RM 764 OA | Kärcher

    Kärcher RM 764 OA detergent container with label detailing product information and usage instructions.

    CarpetPro Cleaner RM 764 OA

    Order number: 6.295-854.0

    CarpetPro Cleaner RM 764 OA, the deep cleaning spray extraction cleaner. For all textile floor coverings (including mixed and fully-synthetic fibres), upholstery and wall surfaces.