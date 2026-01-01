CarpetPro Cleaner RM 764 OA | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Order number: 6.295-854.0CarpetPro Cleaner RM 764 OA, the deep cleaning spray extraction cleaner. For all textile floor coverings (including mixed and fully-synthetic fibres), upholstery and wall surfaces.
Packaging size (l)
10
Packaging unit (Piece(s))
1
pH value
9
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
10.8
Product
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Safety data sheet
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Application areas