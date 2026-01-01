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    Chemical nozzle 25°, 250 | Kärcher

    Brass Kärcher nozzle with engraved logo, accompanied by a black rubber O-ring, on a white background.

    Chemical nozzle 25°, 250

    Order number: 2.884-521.0

    Brass power nozzle for low pressure operation and cleaning agent suction.
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