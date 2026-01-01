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    Chemical nozzle , 250 | Kärcher

    Brass nozzle adapter with engraved markings, cylindrical shape, placed on a white background.

    Chemical nozzle , 250

    Order number: 2.113-020.0

    Brass power nozzle for low-pressure operation and cleaning agent suction.
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