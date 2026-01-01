Pit, 12-litre single bucket, blue | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 9.212-074.0
Material
PP
Quantity (Piece(s))
1
Weight without accessories (kg)
0.6
Package weight (kg)
0.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
350 x 300 x 300
Dimensions, packaged (mm)
350 x 300 x 300
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
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