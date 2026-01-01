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    Pit, 12-litre single bucket, blue | Kärcher

    Blue plastic bucket with a black handle, featuring a raised section on one side, set against a white background.

    Pit, 12-litre single bucket, blue

    Order number: 9.212-074.0

    • Bucket 12 l
    • Carry hanger
    • Sieve
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