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    Classic Cotton Dust Mop 60 cm | Kärcher

    Two beige mop heads with fluffy texture, one facing up showing stitching, the other facing down showing the label.

    Classic Cotton Dust Mop 60 cm

    Order number: 6.999-090.0

    • Bag holder
    • 100% cotton, 60 cm
    • Universal for dry, damp cleaning on hard floors
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    ¹⁾
    Compliance with or use of recommended temperatures and detergents. In addition, the use of a dryer, especially at higher temperatures, may reduce the lifetime considerably.