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    Classic Dust Mop Holder MultiLink 60 cm | Kärcher

    Grey mop frame with a rectangular metal handle, viewed from above against a white background.

    Classic Dust Mop Holder MultiLink 60 cm

    Order number: 9.212-114.0

    • Bag holder with block system, quick-change holder LAMPO
    • Attachment with folding mechanism, 60 cm
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