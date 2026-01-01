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    Classic MF Mop blue Kentucky Screw 200 g | Kärcher

    Blue microfibre mop head with a plastic connector, isolated on a white background.

    Classic MF Mop blue Kentucky Screw 200 g

    Order number: 9.212-063.0

    • Universal screw cap, 22 mm diameter
    • 80% PET, 20% PA
    • Universal for cleaning heavily soiled hard floors
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