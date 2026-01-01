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    Classic Scraper 10 x 25 cm | Kärcher

    Grey Kärcher scraper tool with a long handle, isolated on a white background.

    Classic Scraper 10 x 25 cm

    Order number: 6.999-127.0

    Long scraper made of metal from Kärcher. With blade, protective cover, long handle and chromium-plated handle. Replacement blades available.
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