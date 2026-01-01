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    Window cleaning kit | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher cleaning kit bag open, showing various cleaning tools like squeegees, cloths, and handles neatly arranged inside.

    Window cleaning kit

    Order number: 9.212-275.0

    Case with a complete kit for window cleaning.
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