CO2 supply line extension, 5 m | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over RM100
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Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 4.574-144.0Extension hose with a length of 5 m for connecting CO2 cylinders or cylinder bundles to dry ice blasters with integrated dry ice production (liquid-to-pellet/L2P).
Weight (kg)
2
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
5000 x 42 x 42
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com