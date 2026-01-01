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    Coin remote control attachment kit for HDS Middle and Super Class | Kärcher

    Kärcher control panel with temperature settings, warning symbols, and a dial under a transparent cover.

    Coin remote control attachment kit for HDS Middle and Super Class

    Order number: 2.642-158.0

    Retrofittable coin acceptor for machines in the HDS Middle and Super class for self-service operation. For installation on the machine.
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