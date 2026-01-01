Celebrate Our New Website! Buy any 2 items and enjoy an extra 5% off sitewide. Add any e-Exclusive item for an extra RM20 off. SHOP NOW!

    Crevice nozzle, DN 32, plastic, 210 mm | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher vacuum cleaner crevice tool on a white background.

    Crevice nozzle, DN 32, plastic, 210 mm

    Order number: 6.903-403.0

    Plastic crevice tool (DN 32) for industrial dry vacuum cleaners for vacuuming in crevices and corners.
    Request a offer