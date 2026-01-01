Crevice nozzle, DN 35, plastic, 250 mm | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 6.906-240.0Plastic crevice tool (DN 35) for vacuuming in crevices and corners. Length: 250 mm.
Standard nominal width (mm)
35
Quantity (Piece(s))
1
Length (mm)
250
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
250 x 42 x 42
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com