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    Crevice nozzle, DN 35, plastic, 250 mm | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher vacuum cleaner crevice tool on a white background.

    Crevice nozzle, DN 35, plastic, 250 mm

    Order number: 6.906-240.0

    Plastic crevice tool (DN 35) for vacuuming in crevices and corners. Length: 250 mm.
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