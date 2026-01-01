Cup foam lance, 1200 l/h - | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over RM100
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Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 6.394-668.0Short, handy foam lance with adjustable spray angle with 1 litre detergent tank. Ideal for cleaning cars due to its compact design.
Flow rate (l/h)
max. 1200
Temperature (°C)
max. 60
Connection thread
M22 x 1.5
Max. pressure (bar)
180
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.7
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com