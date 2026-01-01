Cup foam lance Advanced 1, 400 l/h - 600 l/h | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over RM100
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Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 4.112-063.0High-quality and robust cup foam lance Advanced 1 with spray angle adjustment and main body made of Ecobrass. Suitable for Kärcher high-pressure cleaners with a flow rate of 400 to 600 l/h.
Flow rate (l/h)
400 - 600
Nozzle size ( )
38
Max. pressure (bar)
300
Dosage (%)
1 - 2 - 4
Tank capacity (l)
1
Temperature (°C)
max. 60
Connection thread
EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.8
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
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