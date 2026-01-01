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    Cup foam lance Basic 2, 700 l/h - 800 l/h | Kärcher

    Kärcher foam nozzle with a grey and yellow design, attached to a grey detergent bottle.

    Cup foam lance Basic 2, 700 l/h - 800 l/h

    Order number: 4.112-054.0

    Newly developed, very robust Basic 2 cup foam lance especially for high-pressure cleaners with a flow rate of 700–800 l/h. For excellent foam quality with half the cleaning agent consumption.
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