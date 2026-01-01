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    Cup foam lance DUO Advanced 1, 400 l/h - 600 l/h | Kärcher

    Kärcher foam nozzle with a grey bottle and yellow attachment, designed for cleaning applications.

    Cup foam lance DUO Advanced 1, 400 l/h - 600 l/h

    Order number: 4.112-067.0

    DUO Advanced 1 cup foam lance with two-litre detergent tank and direct switching to high-pressure cleaning. Suitable for Kärcher pressure washers with a flow rate of 400 to 600 l/h.
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