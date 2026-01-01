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    Cup foam lance DUO Advanced 3, 900 l/h - 2500 l/h | Kärcher

    Kärcher foam nozzle with a grey bottle and yellow attachment, designed for cleaning applications.

    Cup foam lance DUO Advanced 3, 900 l/h - 2500 l/h

    Order number: 4.112-069.0

    DUO Advanced 3 cup foam lance, designed for use with aggressive detergents. With instant switching to high-pressure cleaning, spraying angle adjustment and two-litre tank.
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