Cup foam lance DUO Advanced 3, 900 l/h - 2500 l/h | Kärcher

Thanks to the durable nickel coating on its base body, the high-quality DUO Advanced 3 cup foam lance with flexibly adjustable spraying angle is also particularly well suited for use with aggressive detergents. Designed for cleaning tasks using Kärcher pressure washers with Servo Control functions and 900 to 2500 l/h flow rates, the foam lance allows the user to switch to the high-pressure jet straight away. In addition, the DUO Advanced 3 has a sturdy, ergonomic two-litre detergent container with an additional handhold on the neck and a large filling opening. Unintentional adjustments to detergent dosing are practically impossible thanks to the precise, three-stage dosing option via an integrated shutter.

Ability to switch directly between cleaning chemicals and high-pressure cleaning Time-saving since there is no need to change the spray lance or accessory. Ergonomic, two-litre container for detergent Enables long cleaning tasks to be completed effortlessly. Detergent dosing with integrated shutter Facilitates precise, three-stage dosing for detergent. For optimal foam quality. Prevents potential detergent overdosing. Base body with durable nickel coating Extremely robust and durable design. Facilitates use of aggressive detergents where required. Flexible setting for spray angle Very precise foam jet. Allows safe work over larger distances.