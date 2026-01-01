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    Gantry car wash system CW 3 Klean!Star | Kärcher

    Red Mercedes-Benz SUV in a Kärcher car wash, surrounded by water and rotating brushes, with visible stop button and control icons.

    Gantry car wash system

    CW 3 Klean!Star

    This device requires instruction

    Order number: 1.534-103.2

    • Fast wash programmes
    • Integrated water-saving function
    • Variable dimensions
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