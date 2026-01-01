Gantry car wash system CW 5 Klean!Star iQ | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over RM100
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Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Gantry car wash system
This device requires instruction
Order number: 1.534-106.2
Wash height (mm)
2100 - 2900
Drive through width (mm)
2450 / 2600
Fresh water connection volume (l/min)
80
Fresh water connection pressure (bar)
4
Voltage (V)
400
Frequency (Hz)
50
Number of current phases (Ph)
3
Software updates available until
2031-01-01
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Application areas