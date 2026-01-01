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    Gantry car wash system CW 5 Klean!Star iQ | Kärcher

    White Mercedes car in a Kärcher car wash machine, surrounded by rotating brushes and stop signs on either side.

    Gantry car wash system

    CW 5 Klean!Star iQ

    This device requires instruction

    Order number: 1.534-106.2

    • Unique functions
    • Integrated water-saving function
    • Variable dimensions
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