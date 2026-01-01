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    Cylinder trolley | Kärcher

    Yellow hand truck with black wheels and chain, designed for transporting gas cylinders.

    Cylinder trolley

    Order number: 6.574-336.0

    Perfect as supplement to the dry-ice blasting systems with Liquid-to-Pellet process: Cylinder trolley for the safe transport of standard CO₂ cylinder.
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